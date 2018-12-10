G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIII. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $56.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

GIII stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $779,670.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.