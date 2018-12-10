Gaia Inc (GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report $13.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.06 million and the highest is $13.09 million. Gaia posted sales of $8.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $44.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.52 million to $44.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.77 million to $76.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 2,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,098. Gaia has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $206.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Gaia news, insider Paul C. Jr. Tarell purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,640.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 65.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Gaia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 167,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.