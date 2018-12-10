GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. 8,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 51 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 748 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

