GAM Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 18,072.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $520,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $267,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $10,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Compass Point set a $26.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $17.11 on Monday. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

