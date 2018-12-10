GAM Holding AG Buys 1,402 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 143.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,236 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 45.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,855,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,504,000 after acquiring an additional 891,061 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 2,188.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 388,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 371,983 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 17.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,929,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,933,000 after acquiring an additional 281,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $17,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.07.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

