GAM Holding AG Sells 5,833 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,190,000 after buying an additional 159,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 294,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $75.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

