GameStop Corp. (GME) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.10% of GameStop worth $110,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

