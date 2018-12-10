Gaming Realms (GMR) Trading Down 11.2%

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) shares were down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Approximately 173,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 170,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.84 ($0.06).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Money Gaming and Marketing Services, Social Gaming, and Licensing. Its products include Slingo, bingo, slots, and other casual games.

