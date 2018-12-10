GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.75 ($34.60).

ETR G1A opened at €22.27 ($25.90) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 52 week high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

