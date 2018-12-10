GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) and Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: GEAGY) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion $274.97 million 18.29 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $2.67 billion $330.60 million 3.84

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 165 531 925 35 2.50

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.70%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -2.75% -32.95% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

