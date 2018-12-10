Gear Energy (GXE) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gear Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. GMP Securities downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE GXE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.57. 207,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.47.

In other news, Director John O’connell bought 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,842.00. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 53,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,004.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 78,720 shares of company stock valued at $60,940 and sold 31,560 shares valued at $29,389.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

