GENMAB A/S/S (GMXAY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GENMAB A/S/S in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GENMAB A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

Get GENMAB A/S/S alerts:

GMXAY stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. GENMAB A/S/S has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $21.68.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for GENMAB A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENMAB A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.