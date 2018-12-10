Genpact Limited (G) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the quarter. Genpact makes up 2.3% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Genpact worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,753,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,813,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,907,000 after purchasing an additional 328,676 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,735,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 268,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,612,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 603,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $747.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genpact and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

