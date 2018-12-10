Gentherm Inc (THRM) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

In other Gentherm news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $390,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,889.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,595,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 66,085 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,870,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,024,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,104,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 40,319 shares during the last quarter.

THRM stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $258.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

