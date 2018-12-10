Genus (GNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genus (LON:GNS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Kepler Capital Markets currently has GBX 2,630 ($34.37) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

GNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Genus to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

GNS opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.14) on Thursday. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 1,652 ($21.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 5,920 shares of Genus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,538 ($33.16), for a total value of £150,249.60 ($196,327.71).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

