Genus (GNS) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genus to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,475 ($32.34) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday.

Genus stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($29.22) on Friday. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 1,652 ($21.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 5,920 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,538 ($33.16), for a total value of £150,249.60 ($196,327.71).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

