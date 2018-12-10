GeyserCoin Price Down 35.1% This Week (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,616.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 978,050 coins and its circulating supply is 936,622 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

