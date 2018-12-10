Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Gibraltar is progressing well operationally as well as financially on the back of its four-pillar value creation strategy that comprises operational excellence, product innovation, portfolio management and acquisitions as a strategic accelerator. Moreover, strong demand for community solar, which is the market Gibraltar serves, is quite encouraging. However, rising material cost remain a headwind. The company’s high dependency on government funding further add to the woes. Although shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry so far this year, its earnings estimate for 2018 has declined over the past 60 days, reflecting analyst's concern over the stock’s upside potential.”

ROCK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 75.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

