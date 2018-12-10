GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 110,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

