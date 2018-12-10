Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,301 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiberius Acquisition were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiberius Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000.

Shares of Tiberius Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

