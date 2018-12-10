Glazer Capital LLC Invests $761,000 in Hostess Brands Inc (GRSHU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRSHU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,574,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GRSHU opened at $10.14 on Monday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, formerly Gores Holdings, Inc, is a packaged food company. The Company’s segments include Sweet Baked Goods and Other. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hostess Holdings, L.P., produces a range of treats, including Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes and Fruit Pies, in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes.

