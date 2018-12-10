Glazer Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 465.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,728 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Foods accounts for approximately 2.9% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PF. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE PF opened at $66.66 on Monday. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $70.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PF. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

WARNING: “Glazer Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/glazer-capital-llc-raises-holdings-in-pinnacle-foods-inc-pf.html.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.