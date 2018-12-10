Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,179 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.65% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 404,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 88,945 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,680,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $42.66 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 3.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/global-blood-therapeutics-inc-gbt-shares-bought-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.