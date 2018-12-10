Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report $96.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.59 million and the lowest is $95.30 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $382.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.70 million to $384.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $426.04 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $449.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.14 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

GLUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Glu Mobile news, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 39,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $322,815.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 179,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,323,615.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,315.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,494. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,792,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 975,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after acquiring an additional 460,693 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 4,555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,276 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

