Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,761 shares during the period. Godaddy accounts for 1.5% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Godaddy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Godaddy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Godaddy by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,426 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 151.71, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

In other Godaddy news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $3,612,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $35,372.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,100 shares of company stock worth $8,421,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/godaddy-inc-gddy-shares-sold-by-capital-international-ltd-ca.html.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.