Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.71.

GS stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after buying an additional 312,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

