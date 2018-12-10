GoldMining (GOLD) Stock Price Down 100%

GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) was down 100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.00. Approximately 228,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 156,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

GoldMining Company Profile (CVE:GOLD)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

