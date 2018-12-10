Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,615 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 63,043,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,990,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,623,000 after buying an additional 243,990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 285,120 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,387,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 707,800 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $2.55 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

