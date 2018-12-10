Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,640 Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $1,370,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 21.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 84.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 555,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.90. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $70.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $271,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

