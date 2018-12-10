Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 175.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

ES opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/great-lakes-advisors-llc-increases-stake-in-eversource-energy-es.html.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.