Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,664,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,818,000 after acquiring an additional 460,116 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 125,052 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $80.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9,562.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

