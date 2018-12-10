Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $104.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

