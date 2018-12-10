Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.17 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,011,079,000 after purchasing an additional 984,124 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,595,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,179,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 675,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,348,000 after purchasing an additional 428,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,835,000 after purchasing an additional 266,321 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $102.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

