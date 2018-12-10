Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) versus Woori Bank (WF) Head-To-Head Review

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Woori Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Woori Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 9.93% 15.86% 2.37% Woori Bank 19.62% 9.70% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Woori Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $1.40 billion 0.47 $147.19 million $1.88 4.76 Woori Bank $8.94 billion 1.04 $1.42 billion $5.40 7.67

Woori Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woori Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Woori Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woori Bank pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grupo Supervielle and Woori Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 2 2 0 0 1.50 Woori Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Woori Bank.

Summary

Woori Bank beats Grupo Supervielle on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Cards, and Other Operations. The Consumer Banking segment consists of lending to and taking deposits from its retail customers. The Corporate Banking segment provides commercial banking services to large corporate customers including government-owned enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises. The Investment Banking segment offers project finance and financial advisory services. The Capital Markets segment includes securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization services, and investment banking. The Credit Cards segment comprises of Woori, BC Card, and Visa brands. The Other Operations segment manages credit management and collection department, treasury operations, including transactions of available-for-sale securities and financing among financial institutions. The compan ywas founded on January 30, 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

