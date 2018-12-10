GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 17,377.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,015.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,200 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.99 per share, with a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,332.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $59.93 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

