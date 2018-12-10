GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 41,300 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 123,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $25.63 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,574. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

