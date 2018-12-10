Guardian Investment Management Buys 1,866 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,099,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 639,522 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,012,232,000 after purchasing an additional 365,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,469,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,838 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.09.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $137.11 on Monday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

