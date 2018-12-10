Guess?, Inc. (GES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 2nd

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Guess? to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

GES stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.18. Guess? has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.08 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

