Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

NYSE HASI opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 33.99 and a current ratio of 33.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Blalock bought 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $100,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,879 shares of company stock valued at $159,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

