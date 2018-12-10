Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,059.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

NYSE HOG opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

