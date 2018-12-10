Harte Hanks (HHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

HHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on Harte Hanks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.24). Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harte Hanks Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Fondren Management LP grew its holdings in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Harte Hanks accounts for about 5.0% of Fondren Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fondren Management LP owned approximately 9.36% of Harte Hanks worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/harte-hanks-hhs-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-2-70.html.

About Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.