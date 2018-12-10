Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) a €69.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.88 ($76.60).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

AFX stock opened at €66.70 ($77.56) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €37.53 ($43.64) and a 12-month high of €55.25 ($64.24).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.