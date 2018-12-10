Hawaiian (HA) Cut to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

