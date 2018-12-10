HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/27/2018 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company is expected to witness a rise in costs due its constant growth-related investments, which in turn would not allow the debts to reduce, remaining a concern.”

11/26/2018 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. The company's third quarter earnings of $2.16 per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%, led by higher same facility admissions. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company would continue to incur debts for future acquisitions, which is a concern.”

11/20/2018 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. The company's third quarter earnings of $2.16 per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%, led by higher same facility admissions. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company would continue to incur debts for future acquisitions, which is a concern.”

11/19/2018 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. The company's third quarter earnings of $2.16 per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%, led by higher same facility admissions. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company would continue to incur debts for future acquisitions, which is a concern.”

11/15/2018 – HCA Healthcare is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2018 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company would continue to incur debts for future acquisitions, which is a concern. The company's third quarter earnings of $2.16 per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%, led by higher same facility admissions.”

11/6/2018 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $136.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HCA stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,788. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Get HCA Healthcare Inc alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares in the company, valued at $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.