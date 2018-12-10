Head to Head Comparison: Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$74.90 million N/A N/A Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA $1.27 billion 3.00 $60.82 million $0.37 40.70

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alderon Iron Ore does not pay a dividend. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alderon Iron Ore N/A -12.46% -9.32% Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 5.28% 3.31% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alderon Iron Ore and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA beats Alderon Iron Ore on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alderon Iron Ore

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector; electrical transmission services; and energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

