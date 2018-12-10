Head-To-Head Comparison: Berkshire Bancorp (BERK) vs. S & T Bancorp (STBA)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and S & T Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $32.99 million 5.79 $4.93 million N/A N/A S & T Bancorp $316.10 million 4.35 $72.96 million $2.47 15.90

S & T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S & T Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Bancorp and S & T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A S & T Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

S & T Bancorp has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Given S & T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe S & T Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and S & T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A S & T Bancorp 26.45% 11.23% 1.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

S & T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Berkshire Bancorp does not pay a dividend. S & T Bancorp pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S & T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

S & T Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 57 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 3 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

