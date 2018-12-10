Head to Head Comparison: Schmitt Industries (SMIT) and Hickok (HICKA)

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) and Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hickok has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.2% of Hickok shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Schmitt Industries and Hickok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries 0.93% 1.51% 1.25% Hickok 4.87% 37.52% 12.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schmitt Industries and Hickok’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $13.89 million 0.82 $210,000.00 N/A N/A Hickok $23.82 million 1.34 N/A N/A N/A

Schmitt Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hickok.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Schmitt Industries and Hickok, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Hickok 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hickok beats Schmitt Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segment's products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Hickok Company Profile

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives. The company's Industrial Hose segment manufactures flexible interlocking metal hoses; and distributes silicone hoses. It sells its metal hoses to heavy-duty truck manufacturers, as well as to agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and silicone hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. Its Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. It serves health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets customers through sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. Hickok Incorporated was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

