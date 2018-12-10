Head to Head Comparison: U.S. Bancorp (USB) vs. UMB Financial (UMBF)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 27.53% 15.14% 1.46% UMB Financial 25.52% 10.22% 1.06%

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and UMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $24.00 billion 3.49 $6.22 billion $3.42 15.13 UMB Financial $1.04 billion 3.07 $247.10 million $3.75 17.05

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 2 10 9 0 2.33 UMB Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $59.53, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats UMB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. It offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, such as capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, it offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,067 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, and through online services and over mobile devices, as well as operates a network of 4,771 ATMs. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Asset Servicing segment provides services to the asset management industry, including a range of investment products, such as mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts. Its services include fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

