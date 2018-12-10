Head-To-Head Contrast: AptarGroup (ATR) vs. Fuling Global (FORK)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get AptarGroup alerts:

This table compares AptarGroup and Fuling Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 7.52% 18.42% 7.70% Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fuling Global does not pay a dividend. AptarGroup pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Fuling Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.47 billion 2.54 $220.03 million $3.44 29.00 Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.43 $6.27 million N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global.

Risk and Volatility

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fuling Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AptarGroup and Fuling Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00 Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

AptarGroup currently has a consensus target price of $102.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given AptarGroup’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Fuling Global.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Fuling Global on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.