Head to Head Contrast: FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) & IKONICS (IKNX)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares 5.56% 5.74% 3.84% IKONICS 1.96% 2.77% 2.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and IKONICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares $21.97 billion 0.78 $1.27 billion $2.90 13.55 IKONICS $17.24 million 1.03 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Risk & Volatility

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. IKONICS does not pay a dividend. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and IKONICS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services. The company also provides healthcare products, such as digital X-ray imaging and diagnostic systems, digital mammography systems, medical-use picture archiving and communications systems, dry imaging films/dry imagers, X-ray films, digital endoscopes, low-molecular pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceuticals, functional cosmetics, and nutritional supplement products. In addition, it offers graphic systems, including computer-to-plate plates and plate setters, industrial inkjet printers and inks, and industrial inkjet printer heads; flat panel display materials, such as protective films for polarizers, WV films for expanding viewing angles, and transfer films; recording media comprising data cartridges and professional-use videotape products; and industrial products that include electronic materials/photoresist products, pressure/heat measurement films, and non-destructive testing systems. Further, the company provides office products, such as color/monochrome digital multifunction devices and DocuWorks document handling software; color/monochrome office printers; and consumables, as well as on-demand publishing and computer printing systems, and document outsourcing services. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

